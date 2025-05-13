  • home icon
  "They're sabotaging me" - Former WWE Champion reveals she isn't able to watch RAW on Netflix

"They're sabotaging me" - Former WWE Champion reveals she isn't able to watch RAW on Netflix

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 13, 2025 02:43 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

A former WWE Champion hilariously revealed on Twitter/X that she wasn't able to access RAW on Netflix despite having everything right - showcasing a hilarious irony of the situation.

That name is none other than ex-WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, who held the title from SummerSlam 2024 (when she dethroned Bayley) up until early 2025, when she was dethroned by Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Nia Jax revealed that she wasn't able to watch RAW on Netflix as she received an error code. When a fan asked her to log off and log back in, she said that she did it and that she was being sabotaged.

It was a hilarious situation to be in, especially considering she's on WWE's payroll while not being able to access their show on Netflix. Hopefully, this isn't an issue that affects the wider audience, as Netflix is paying far too much money to be able to afford to have streams simply not work.

There were previous issues with Netflix during events such as the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match, but those seem to have largely been resolved by January 6th, and the streaming experience has been an enjoyable one for fans.

Nia Jax will be hoping that the same issue doesn't happen next week. However, until then, she will be in pursuit for World Title gold again.

