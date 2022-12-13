"They’re sh*t stirrers" - Bullet Club leader Jay White talks about the massive influence of current WWE Superstars 

Bullet Club leader Jay White has expanded his faction's roots to WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

In a recent interview with Fightful, White spoke about the influence of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in WWE. The two current Bullet Club members returned to the company to reunite with AJ Styles and reform The OC.

White mentioned that fans should be more appreciative of The Good Brothers' impact on the entire business.

"I’ll agree, they’re sh*t stirrers, but in the same breath, I feel like you’d be smart enough to at least appreciate the impact and the reach these guys have had on the entire business. Some people, they like to stay narrow-minded and look at some things and complain and they’re not grateful, they don’t realize that the things that they have and love in wrestling, they wouldn’t have without the likes of Anderson and Gallows," said White.

Switchblade further mentioned that it was almost a year ago that he discussed the expansion of the Bullet Club.

His plans also included The Good Brothers' return to WWE. He addressed the addition of Mia Yim to The OC.

"Of course, it was almost a year ago, maybe earlier this year, I was taking about the reach and the vision I had for Bullet Club and where I wanted to take it. That included getting back into WWE like that. Hey, do we have a new member with Mia Yim, it looks like we might," added Jay White.

Jay White and Karl Anderson will be in action for the Bullet Club at the NJPW Tag League Finals

Jay White will be in action at the NJPW Tag League Finals. He will team up with Bullet Club stablemates Gedo and Taiji Ishimori for a six-man tag team match against Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga, and Master Wato.

Meanwhile, Karl Anderson will be in action against Hikuleo, as he finally prepares to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship. The Machine Gun won the title after beating Tama Tonga.

Elsewhere, Bullet Club members including Ace Austin and Chris Bey, will compete in the Super Junior Tag League finals. The IMPACT Wrestling duo will face Lio Rush and YOH.

