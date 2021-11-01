"They haven't really reached out to me" - Former WWE star Fandango says he will retire at the age of 40

Former WWE star Fandango opened up about his retirement plans during a recent virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store. Now known as Dirty Dango on the independent circuit, the 38-year-old star revealed that he plans on retiring at the age of 40.

Dango admitted that the idea of working for AEW or IMPACT Wrestling did cross his mind, but neither company has reached out to him yet.

Dango plans to evolve his character and have fun while wrestling for multiple independent wrestling promotions within the next year.

The former SmackDown superstar wants to reconnect with some of his former WWE colleagues and would love to end up on a wrestling TV show before he hangs up his wrestling boots after turning 40.

Here's what Dango revealed during the virtual signing:

"Yeah, I thought about both of those companies [AEW and Impact Wrestling]. They haven't really reached out to me. But I've spoken to some other companies and other companies as well. But, you know, I think maybe in the next year so just kind of a character change, you know, by landing on a different TV show. kind of mix it up a little bit. I'm 38. I plan on retiring at around 40. So, right now, it's pretty much just having fun and doing some independents and getting to see some of my buddies from WWE that I haven't seen in a couple of years, and if I end up on TV somewhere, then [that's] even better, you know?" said Dango. (H/t WrestlingInc)

Fandango's 15-year stint in WWE came ended in June 2021

Fandango, real name Curtis Hussey, signed a developmental contract with WWE way back in 2006. He spent 15 years in the company and enjoyed a successful spell in the tag team division alongside Tyler Breeze during the final years in WWE.

Dango was released from the company in June earlier this year, and he has since wrestled a couple of matches on the independent scene.

He is an experienced performer who will surely get the deserved attention from wrestling promoters as he nears the end of his in-ring career.

