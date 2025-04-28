"They release you?" - Fans shocked as former champion bids goodbye to WWE after three back-to-back losses

Fans had a variety of reactions as an incredibly popular star bid goodbye to WWE following her major title loss. Chelsea Green's farewell message to the promotion quickly went viral on X yesterday.

On the April 25, 2025 episode of SmackDown, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to become the new Women's United States Champion. As expected, Green wasn't happy at all over the loss. It should also be noted that Green had previously lost two matches to Vega before losing the title to her.

In a recent post on X, Chelsea bid goodbye to WWE "for now," and said that it was her farewell address. The post received numerous reactions from fans on X, some of which can be seen below:

Fans were left surprised by the announcement (via X)

What did Zelina Vega say after winning the WWE Women's US title?

Zelina Vega won her first singles title in the promotion with her victory over Chelsea Green on SmackDown. In a backstage interview, she shared the following about her win:

“Remember that part when we were talking about earlier that I’m at a loss for words? I think it’s even more now. I don’t even know what to say. I’m looking at it and it doesn’t feel real because this was something that was just in my dreams and now it’s real life and I’m holding it. It’s kind of just crazy. So I’m like, I don’t know. I can’t believe it’s real. I can’t believe I’m holding this right now and saying that my name is in the history books as the second women’s United States champion. That’s absolutely insane to me. I can’t wait to bring this home to my mom, to my stepdad, my brothers, my grandmother, everybody, my aunts." [H/T Fightful]

Chelsea will seemingly take a short break from WWE TV, judging by her post on X. She's bound to receive a huge pop when she eventually returns to the ring.

