"They remind me of each other so much" - Kurt Angle says 35-year-old star is like Chris Benoit

Kurt Angle had some of the greatest matches of his career against Chris Benoit. During the latest episode of his podcast, the Hall of Famer admitted that IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander reminded him of his former WWE rival.

Josh Alexander is a highly-rated talent who has become popular outside WWE in recent years. The 35-year-old star is the current IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in his second reign with the title and has consistently drawn praise for his excellent matches in the promotion since 2018.

Alexander also recently made his NJPW debut and showed the world why his hard-hitting wrestling style perfectly fits the Japanese market. Kurt Angle saw a lot of similarities between Chris Benoit and Josh Alexander's in-ring work as he felt they were both very intense and technical performers. Interestingly enough, Alexander is Canadian, just like Benoit!

Here's what the Olympic hero revealed on The Kurt Angle Show:

"Right now? We just interviewed him. Josh Alexander. Very technical, very intense, a great wrestler, and has great in-ring skills. He reminds me a lot of Benoit. Yeah, Josh, you know what? The crazy thing is he is Candian, too, just like Chris [Benoit]. They remind me of each other so much." [From 58:57 to 59:41]

Kurt Angle would have paid 'good money' to watch Josh Alexander vs. Chris Benoit

Due to the controversy surrounding his death, Chris Benoit's name is rarely mentioned in mainstream wrestling media. As we have reported in the past, Kurt Angle clarified his decision to acknowledge Benoit's work in the ring and didn't wish to erase the best moments of his career by ignoring the former World Champion.

Angle knows just how good Benoit was inside the squared circle and he's also recently gotten familiar with Josh Alexander's talent by watching him rise at the IMPACT Zone.

The WWE Hall of Famer said a lengthy dream match between Alexander and Benoit would be an all-time classic. He added:

"Oh, man! I would pay good money to see that match. That would be an incredible match. You know it's not going to be a short one; it's going to be a long one. I mean, Josh has done Ironman matches, and so has Chris." [From 1:00:00 to 1:00:18]

Which modern-day star do you think comes closest to matching Chris Benoit in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

