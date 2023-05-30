"They were robbed" - Fans believe popular duo should've won instead of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW 

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been the talk of the town since last night when they became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, some fans are disappointed with their victory as they believe Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville's team was the right choice to win the title.

Earlier this month, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned to the red brand and attacked Raquel Rodriguez in Liv Morgan's absence. Rodriguez and Morgan were earlier forced to relinquish the tag title due to the latter's injury. This led to a Fatal-4-Way bout to determine new champions on RAW after Night of Champions.

Last night, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler bested three other tandems to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time as a team. Some fans have since expressed that Green and Deville should have captured the title, considering their entertaining gimmick and excellent chemistry.

The duo has become popular on Monday Night RAW over the past few weeks as they often feature in hilarious segments with Adam Pearce. In contrast, some viewers have not been appreciative of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's pairing.

Ronda Rousey's teammate Shayna Baszler is now a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

In 2020, Shayna Baszler joined Monday Night RAW and targeted Becky Lynch. The Queen of Spades previously showed her dominance during Survivor Series 2019 by defeating Lynch and Bayley in a Champions Triple Threat Match.

Shayna Baszler later earned the right to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the RAW Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she lost to The Man, and Lynch went on a hiatus. Later, Baszler started to team up with Nia Jax on the red brand.

The two dominated the tag team division and ended up defeating Bayley and Sasha Banks for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They won the title for the second time when they beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Jax was ultimately released from the company, and Baszler was drafted to the blue brand.

Last year, Shayna Baszler formed an alliance with Ronda Rousey, who was fresh off a heel turn. The two stars now want to assert their dominance as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

