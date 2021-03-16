"They ruined him, they destroyed him" - Braun Strowman's WWE booking criticized by John Cena Sr.

John Cena’s father believes WWE’s creative team has “ruined” and “destroyed” Braun Strowman’s believability as a character.

Strowman debuted on WWE’s main roster in August 2015 as a member of the villainous Wyatt Family faction. He turned babyface for the first time in October 2017, prompting a series of changes in his character's behavior. While Strowman is sometimes booked as a monstrous bad guy, the six-foot-eight WWE Superstar has also been involved in plenty of comedy segments.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade before this week's RAW, John Cena Sr. gave his brutally honest opinion on Strowman’s storyline with Shane McMahon. He made it clear that he thinks WWE has failed with its booking of “The Monster Among Men” in recent years:

“I have nothing but great words for Shane O’Mac. Let me tell you something, he is the best of the best. But, at the same time, aren’t you getting tired of it? We’ll bring Shane O’Mac in to save the day, Braun Strowman will look like an a**. ‘I might put him over.’"

“You know what, they failed. Braun Strowman was the giant. He was the killer. Yeah, he was [believable] because he had the look, he had it. They ruined him, they destroyed him. Now there’s no way to save him.”

Braun Strowman is scheduled to face Shane McMahon at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday, March 21. The latest episode of RAW saw McMahon pour green slime over his rival after sending him through the announce desk with an elbow drop.

Braun Strowman’s contrasting WWE characters

Braun Strowman and Nicholas (left); Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss (right)

The difference in Braun Strowman’s WWE personalities can be summed up by his appearance at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

The former Wyatt Family member was allowed to choose his own tag team partner to face Cesaro and Sheamus. Instead of selecting another WWE Superstar, Strowman showed a more human side to his character by choosing to team up with 10-year-old Nicholas. The unlikely allies became RAW Tag Team Champions at the event.

Braun Strowman’s storyline with Shane McMahon is expected to lead to a match between the two men at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11. The rivalry so far has revolved around McMahon mocking Strowman’s stupidity.

