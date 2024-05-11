"They tell that story"- New creative direction for AJ Styles  pitched by WWE veteran following SmackDown loss (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter, pitched a new creative direction for AJ Styles following the latter's loss to Randy Orton on SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash but failed to win the title. He was also in action on SmackDown last night where he suffered another loss, this time to Randy Orton in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell pitched the idea of AJ Styles mentoring a rising star, eventually leading to a feud between the two. The WWE veteran highlighted that it is important for the company to involve the Phenomenal One in a compelling storyline as he has been treading water since WrestleMania 40.

"Talking about AJ, they gonna have to do something with him and I don’t really have a clue. I think, what if he took a younger kid, like mentoring him. They tell that story, him and the kid, they fall out and take it from there. It’s been don’t before but you gotta tell a story somewhere." [1:05:31 onwards]

AJ Styles has been taking losses in high-importance matches over the last few months. He also put over LA Knight at WrestleMania 40.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Ludwig Kaiser explains why Imperium is so over. Check out his comments below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback