'They were throwing him their children' - Jim Cornette has a hilarious take on The Rock’s return to SmackDown

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about The Rock returning to SmackDown this past Friday.

The Brahma Bull made a surprise appearance on SmackDown this past week in Denver, Colorado. He confronted Austin Theory in the ring and got the fans to chant, “You are an as*hole” at the young star. He even planted Theory with the Spinebuster, followed by The People’s Elbow.

This week on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed that he loved watching Rocky on TV. He explained that the fans truly enjoyed chanting with the star, and the segment could have gone on for hours. Cornette mentioned that none of the current stars had the ability to work the audience like The Rock did.

"They were throwing him their children... When’s the last time you heard them scream for one of these schmucks that are on the show every week?" He continued, "That’s the point of being over, it doesn’t have to be good... I loved it. It was a star working people and getting them to respond. We don’t see that anymore. All we see is these fu*king robot part-time actors being wandered to the ring with fu*king material they recite." [From 08:37 to 09:26]

The Rock expressed gratitude after his WWE return

After his appearance on SmackDown, The Rock took to Twitter to express gratitude to all the fans. He claimed that he was blown over by the reception from the WWE Universe. The People’s Champ also thanked Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, who shared the ring with him for the segment.

There is still no word on whether The Rock will make more appearances in future episodes. However, it will be interesting to see if this cameo on SmackDown will lead to a long-awaited match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

