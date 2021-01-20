"They are two of the strongest competitors we have ever faced" - Team Ninja on their first NXT Dusty Classic rivals

WWE recently announced that NXT would be hosting the first-ever women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. On last week's show, the teams were announced.

Taking part in the inaugural women's Dusty Classic on NXT will be The Way, made up of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, Team Ninja, which is Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, and Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

Ahead of the first match of the tournament, Team Ninja appeared on WWE's The Bump. Before the tournament kicks off, the pair had much to say about their first competitors, Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

Discussing their first rivals, Kacy Catanzaro said:

"Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez are both fierce competitors in the ring, we do not look past that at all. I mean, so are we, people may not have seen that yet - so are we! But together in the ring we are... it's unstoppable. You can put two great people together, but they won't have the chemistry, they won't have what we have we we set foot in the ring together, and that's where we can be confident."

In regards to the confident remarks from Catanzarro, her NXT tag team partner Kayden Carter added:

"So, yes, we acknowledge their talent individually, and they are two of the strongest competitors that we have ever faced but that doesn't compare to what we have. Together we are such a strong unit, and we believe in each other, and we support each other."

The women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic starts tonight on NXT

The opening match of the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be taking par on tonight's edition of NXT. The women of the Black and Gold Brand will be making history as they begin competing against one another to lift the coveted cup at the end of the tournament.