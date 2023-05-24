Former WWE NXT star Mark Andrews recently heaped praise on Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

At the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event, Bunny faced The Judgment Day member Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, with the former coming out on top.

While speaking in an interview with JMTV, Andrews mentioned how astonished he was by the rapper's wrestling skills and how "natural" he was inside the ring. The former NXT star also spoke of Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville who he felt, like Bunny, didn't come into the industry "for an easy payday."

Andrews detailed:

"I only knew of Bad Bunny through him showing up at WWE and it was only afterwards when I was like, 'Sh*t, this guy is f**king huge.' He's natural in the ring as well, you can tell he cares, he really likes wrestling. He's not in there for an easy payday, he's not in there for a quick appearance and there's been a few celebrities recently who've been the same like him, Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville. They've all committed to it, they didn't come in for a quick buck. It's been really nice to see, to be honest." (H/T- Bodyslam.Net)

Nick Khan spoke about how Bad Bunny has impacted WWE

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently spoke about how Bad Bunny has impacted the company in recent years.

While speaking at the MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, Khan talked about how the company had reached out to him.

Nick further added how excited the Puerto Rican rapper was to work with he promotion. The CEO of WWE spoke about how the company's viewership increased after he came in.

"We sat there on Bad Bunny. This guy, who was not yet the number one artist, but certainly seemed on a path to that. He was not touring. He was sitting at home like all the rest of us. We reached out to him, 'What do you think of this?' 'Yeah, I’d love to do it.' He came in, lo and behold! Our Spanish viewership on the show he was on spiked by 30 or 40 percent. Obviously, the relevancy factor mattered. He wanted to do more and more."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for the Puerto Rican rapper.

