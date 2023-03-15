"They don't wanna pay" - Former WWE referee reveals stark payment reality for officials

It's abundantly clear that WWE doesn't treat their referees the same way they treat their superstars.

The stars of RAW and SmackDown have been created as action figures and featured in video games to earn substantial royalty paychecks over the last several decades. However, referees don't end up getting that same treatment from the company.

A member of the WWE Universe sent a tweet to Mike Chioda today asking about his face being blurred out during John Cena's Showcase mode in 2K23. Chioda said the reason for that is because they don't want to pay the referees to have their likeness in the video games. Tweeting out:

"No! They don't wanna pay the referee's unfortunately!!" Mike Chioda wrote.

Unlike WWE 2K23, AEW: Fight Forever will feature real referees employed by the company

While real referees aren't used in 2K23, the game's main competition, the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever from THQ Nordic and Yuke's, will feature real referees in their upcoming video game.

Aubrey Edwards and Rick Knox have been seen in recent video packages and screenshots of the game. It's unknown if any additional referees will be included in the game at this time.

Even if they are the only two referees featured in the game, it could potentially be the catalyst that will push WWE into featuring their real referees in 2K24 next year to compete with All Elite Wrestling's game.

AEW: Fight Forever is reportedly scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What are your thoughts on the 2K series not featuring real referees from RAW and SmackDown? Do you think AEW Fight Forever is on the right track by putting their company's referees in the spotlight?

