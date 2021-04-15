"They didn't want to go back" - Sin Cara on WWE Superstars' reaction after Crown Jewel flight delay (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara has recalled how the locker room reacted to the flight delay after WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

Over 175 WWE employees were delayed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for several hours due to a mechanical issue with the plane. The majority of WWE Superstars arrived back in the United States over 24 hours later than planned.

Sin Cara, now known as Cinta de Oro, recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta. He said many WWE Superstars never wanted to perform in Saudi Arabia again after the flight disruption.

“I felt like I was being detained like we were hostages in a different country. What can you do? It’s not like we can run to another airport and buy a flight and then travel like in the States. We were in a different country, different rules, different culture… everything. It was just hard, and I remember a lot of the boys, they didn’t wanna go back. They were like, ‘We don’t wanna come back here.’”

Vince McMahon also received criticism after WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Vince McMahon did not get delayed

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon flew back to the United States immediately after Crown Jewel, which meant he did not get caught up in the delay.

Some of WWE’s most important superstars received a flight to Buffalo, New York because they were needed for the next episode of SmackDown. Sin Cara, who was not one of those superstars, said he saw McMahon board his plane.

“So I ended up getting there really early to get on the plane, and then we’re there, we waited, we waited, everybody got there, and then all of a sudden I just see Vince McMahon and some other people from the office walk by, not even say bye, and take off! And we [Sin Cara and other WWE Superstars] were there, like, stranded for a day and a half.”

Sin Cara believes money was the biggest motivation behind some superstars agreeing to work at WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show, Super ShowDown, in 2020.

