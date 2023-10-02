"They could work with each other without any attitudes or problems" - WWE legend wants Jade Cargill to feud with RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently expressed his desire to see Jade Cargill lock horns with a fearsome performer who has been killing it on WWE RAW for the last two weeks. The person in question is Nia Jax, who's been running through the women's roster of the red brand since she returned to the company.

Cargill is arguably one of the biggest free-agent signings the global juggernaut has made in years. The former TBS Champion was a proven draw for AEW and has a kind of presence that can instantly grab eyeballs. While the sky's the limit for her, it'll be interesting to see who her first opponent will be in WWE.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long stated that Nia Jax would be the perfect first rival for Cargill. Long revealed that he was lucky to witness Jade Cargill train in the early days of her career. He added that Cargill and Jax could potentially steal the show and conduct business without any sense of animosity between them.

"I think right now would be the time to put her with Nia Jax. Like Bill said, Nia Jax is destroying everybody, plus Nia Jax is a sweetheart. I got the chance to spend a lot of time with Jade during her training. I got the chance to be right there with her. I think they could tear the house down, and I think they could work with each other without any attitudes or problems. They would want to do stuff with each other that would do good and draw money," said Teddy Long [1:04 - 1:35]

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long wants WWE to have a slow build for Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill

Later in the video, Teddy Long mentioned how he would prefer to see Nia Jax and Jade Cargill have an intense staredown during their first meeting instead of coming to blows. The former SmackDown GM wants WWE to reserve the match for a later date and build it up steadily for a bigger stage.

"When they meet for the first time, all I want is a big staredown. I want that tense moment where Nia is looking down, and Jade is looking up, and you're like what's gonna happen next? And finally, we'll get the official in there, Adam Pearce, I think they are using him quite a lot as an authority figure. He gets into the ring, gets a referee down, and he stops them saying, 'Not tonight ladies,'" said Teddy Long. [2:22 - 2:50]

Expand Tweet

Cargill is currently sweating it out at the Performance Center. It remains to be seen if WWE first drafts her to NXT or brings her up to the main roster right off the bat.

Would you be excited to watch Jade Cargill square off against Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.