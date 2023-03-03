"They should be writing RAW" - WWE Veteran makes massive claim about Total Divas' writers (Exclusive)

It's been almost four years since Total Divas stopped airing on TV, but it's once again in the news, thanks to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's explosive revelation.

While discussing the reality TV series on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Vince Russo claimed that Total Divas' writers would probably do a better job than RAW's creative team.

The Bella Twins were inarguably the face of Total Divas and, along with several other female stars, put together a show that ran for nine seasons.

Vince Russo recently admitted that he briefly tuned into the show during the peak of its popularity and was actually impressed by the writing. The former WWE head writer said Total Divas had real drama and felt the show's writers would add more value if they contributed to the company's wrestling events.

Russo had the following to say on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I remember watching that show [Total Divas] a couple of times, and basically saying, I remember it. And I didn't watch it a lot, but I watched it enough of it and said, 'these writers should be writing RAW.' I mean, there was drama, and there was conflict, and the personalities were coming out, and I'm, like, 'They should be writing RAW.'" [From 03:42 to 04:10]

EC3 says WWE might have made a mistake in apparently destroying Total Divas

As per Nikki Bella's recent comments, WWE seemingly did not support Total Divas becoming a mainstream success as they had no creative control over the show.

EC3 felt WWE could have done better in protecting the reality series as it had proven to attract fans from outside the wrestling world.

The former WWE star explained that the company should have gotten the most out of Total Divas instead of not backing it completely.

"If you have something that's ginormous success to a totally different market, that's going to attract more people to watch your product; I think instead of destroying it because you don't maybe have the control you want, you work within the means that you have to kind of structure that thing, so that's it's not so much breaking kayfabe, and then reap the value," said EC3. [From 02:51 to 03:26]

There was a time when Total Divas even gave "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" a run for its money in the TV ratings.

The show revolving around the women's roster eventually lost momentum until it was canceled in 2019, and EC3 stated that WWE also lost a rare crossover entity in the process.

"If you're tailing the Kardashians in numbers, then they had that prime spot, and so many intricate women's athletes are getting popularity from it, you run with it. Rarely does a thing involved with wrestling have that crossover to bring in a new audience," added EC3. [From 03:27 to 03:44]

Vince Russo even named a veteran personality who might have been responsible for Total Divas' downfall, and you can read more about that here.

