"This is 2021, it's got to stop" - Randy Orton segment criticized after WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo did not enjoy this week’s backstage segment with Randy Orton on WWE RAW.

Randy Orton has been feuding with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss over the last three months. During a backstage interview this week, the 14-time WWE World Champion vomited black liquid after watching a cryptic video of Bliss.

Russo, who worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Legion of RAW. He said WWE writers are afraid to question WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, which is why segments such as Randy Orton’s end up appearing on television.

“Everybody goes along with it and nobody says, ‘Wait a minute, that’s ridiculous. That’s absurd.’ This is 2021. Bro, at some point it’s got to stop. It’s got to stop.”

"Why is Randy Orton agreeing to do this?"

Vince Russo questioned why someone of Randy Orton's caliber agreed to participate in the WWE RAW segment in the first place.

“Bro, why is Orton agreeing to do this? Why isn’t Orton saying, ‘That is the stupidest… Okay, so I drank a bottle of ink? Why am I coughing up ink? Actually, what’s going on in my insides that I am now coughing up ink?’”

According to Wrestle Votes, Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton is currently being planned for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11.

