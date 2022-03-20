"This is Awesome" -WWE fans in awe of epic tag team match involving Sasha Banks

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw the women deliver the night's best match. An epic tag team match involving three former champions fetched "This is Awesome" chants from fans and earned a lot of appreciation on social media.

Last month, Sasha Banks reunited with Naomi to bring back Team B.A.D. They declared their intentions to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships and got the title shot at WrestleMania 38.

Later, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the reigning champions Queen Zelina and Carmella in a non-title match. As a result, they were added to the Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

Last week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Naomi locked horns with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to steal the show. All four superstars took turns asserting their dominance inside the ring. As a result, the crowd in the arena rose to their feet and chanted "This Is Awesome" in unison to show their appreciation.

Unfortunately, the match ended with Shayna Baszler and Natalya running an unexpected interference as they attacked both teams. Queen Zelina and Carmella, seated at ringside throughout the match, soon joined the assault to make a statement.

New addition to WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38

It was surprising to see Shayna Baszler and Natalya form an alliance on SmackDown. However, it became clear that the two WWE Superstars had a plan.

Later in the night, WWE official Sonya Deville praised Shayna Baszler and Natalya for their interference in the match. Deville rewarded them with a title shot at WrestleMania. The fresh duo will now join the two other teams in a bid to dethrone Queen Zelina and Carmella as the Tag Team Champions.

Recently, WWE has portrayed budding tension between Queen Zelina and Carmella. The former is often irked at how Carmella is distracted by her fiance and RAW commentator Corey Graves.

The storyline has helped promote the real-life couple's new reality show and exposed the champions' biggest weakness ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 38.

