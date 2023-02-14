"This was bad" – WWE gets criticism for a specific moment from RAW segment between Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix (Exclusive)

The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW featured some big moments as WWE expectedly also advanced Judgment Day's feud with Edge and Beth Phoenix. While Ripley seemingly got the better of Phoenix, former WWE writer Vince Russo didn't like how The Glamazon was booked to go down relatively easily just from a mere forearm shot.

Beth Phoenix is widely considered one of the strongest female performers in the company's history, as she is also among the few women who have entered the men's Royal Rumble match. Edge's wife was incredibly dominant in the women's division during her prime, and she has always been booked to look more resilient than her rivals.

There was a moment on RAW this Monday when Beth Phoenix looked set to lay out Dominik Mysterio with another Grand Slam. However, Rhea Ripley saved young Dom by hitting Phoenix in the back with a forearm.

The WWE Hall of Famer instantly fell to the mat, and Vince Russo believed it was a very "weak" spot as it didn't do Phoenix's image any favors. Here's what the former Head Writer had to say on Sportskeeda's latest episode of Legion of RAW:

"Bro, this was bad! Rhea Ripley hits Beth Phoenix from behind with a forearm, and Beth Phoenix is out? From a forearm? The Glamazon? That was weak, bro. They have to come up with something better than that." [29:40 – 30:10]

What happened on the final RAW before WWE Elimination Chamber with Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix?

Fans will witness the in-ring return of Beth Phoenix at the upcoming WWE PLE as she will team up with her husband, Edge, to face Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

The company applied the finishing touches to the narrative before the highly publicized mixed tag team match, as Ripley sent a massive message with her blindsided assault on Beth Phoenix. The angle was preceded by a brief bout between Street Profits and The Judgment Day in which the heels expectedly got the better of the former tag team champions.

As noted above, Phoenix attempted to target Dominik again before Ripley stepped in to make a timely save. Following her visibly unimpressive forearm strike, the Australian superstar hit her Riptide finisher on Phoenix and gained the upper hand ahead of their clash at Elimination Chamber.

Will Edge & Beth Phoenix beat Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Poll : 0 votes