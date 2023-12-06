"This is the best scenario" - WWE Universe feels Cody Rhodes will win the Royal Rumble, but won't face Roman Reigns (or Seth Rollins)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a rocky road ahead of him as WrestleMania season is upon us. Cody Rhodes has announced his entry into the Royal Rumble Match in 2024. Randy Orton is the heavy favorite to face "The Tribal Chief" on January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A fan online brought up a theory that is not very probable but not out of the realm of possibility. If Orton manages to put the kibosh on The Bloodline's run on SmackDown and win his 15th world title at the Royal Rumble, it will allow three major dream matches to fall in place on The Grandest Stage.

The show's 40th edition could feature Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, and Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. While this is fantasy booking, fans online have joined the fun as many would legit like to see this scenario unfold.

Most of the comments were leaning toward a Randy Orton win at the Royal Rumble on account of the predictable nature of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship matches of late. Henceforth, WWE should bite the bullet by switching the title holder and moving on. On the other hand, there still are many who feel Reigns vs. Rhodes II is the way to go for WrestleMania 40.

WWE may not want to jump the shark on a Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton rivalry

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton returned after receiving an invite, a request, from "The American Nightmare," to step inside the cage and help him fend off The Judgment Day. They are two of the biggest babyfaces on the roster at the moment. The veteran, especially, is incredibly popular among the masses.

During the post-show press conference, Rhodes revealed what The Viper told him after the two led their team to victory in the closing moments of the WarGames match:

"At the end of the match, Randy said to me, 'Thanks for the phone call.' And I wanted to tell him 'Thanks for my career.' I keep thinking this is going to end and I couldn't have gotten to where I got had I not been around Randy. Randy is so wild and chaotic and you hear all these funny stories about him and all this nonsense, but as a performer, a professional wrestler, WWE Superstar ... What an outstanding mentor he was to me truly." [H/T: SEScoops]

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner also added:

"I'll never forget standing in the ring at the Royal Rumble when he won, pointing at the star WrestleMania sign and just thinking, 'I want to be like him.' That's [as] nice as I'm gonna get about [him]. I was really touched."

The duo have faced each other several times after Legacy imploded. Notably, they even faced each other in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 26, also featuring the faction's third member, Ted DiBiase, Jr.

Can you predict the WrestleMania 40 match card based on the current set of storylines on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

