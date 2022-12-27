"This business was very Harvey Weinstein-ish" - WWE legend makes controversial statement slamming several backstage officials

WWE legend Madusa recently made a controversial statement labeling the wrestling business as "Harvey Weinstein-ish."

Madusa was one of the biggest stars in the '80s and '90s and was the WWF Women's Champion on three occasions. The WWE Hall of Famer is most famous for appearing on WCW Nitro and putting the WWF Women's Title in the trash can.

While promoting her upcoming book The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Madusa described the dark side of the wrestling business. She even went as far as labeling it as "Harvey Weinstein-ish."

She also slammed several backstage officials without providing any names.

“Well, you know — not that some of these people don’t need to be brought to the forefront. Because this business was very Harvey Weinstein-ish, let’s put it that way. And they — I have watched these people get what they deserved in other ways. So I think that people that want to throw people under the bus in a book for five seconds of pleasure what, 30 years later, is very harmful when they have kids and families who are innocent to the situation.”

She added that there are a lot of people in the business who will get what they deserve when the time is right.

“Now, I say Harvey Weinstein-ish, you know. That ba***rd probably got what he had coming, right? And there was a lot of guys like that in this business, trust me. Guys that you know. And it’s just a matter of time, you know what I mean? I will take probably a lot of it to my grave. Because it’s just no one’s business at this point. I explain a lot in my book in somehow, some form.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Harvey Weinstein is a former American film producer. He was accused of sexual misconduct and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Madusa states that the wrestling business and WWE is going to continue to remain the same

During the same interview, Madusa stated that over time, people in the industry became more aware of the words they used and found more eloquent ways to communicate them.

The Hall of Famer lamented that this side of the business is going to continue.

“I guess they found — with times, communications changed, and words changed. And I think they found more eloquent ways to communicate it, so it wasn’t so obvious? So back in the day, it used to be all casting couch bulls**t, right? You know, the old words and whatnot. I think people are very careful nowadays. It’s always gonna happen, it’s just always gonna happen. It’s always gonna be there somewhere, somehow."

Madusa's upcoming book is expected to be released around March 2023. The legendary wrestler last appeared in WWE on an episode of NXT, where she was involved in a backstage segment with Roxanne Perez.

