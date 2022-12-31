"This is why Charlotte is better than the whole AEW roster" - Twitter erupts after Charlotte Flair beats Ronda Rousey within seconds on SmackDown

Wrestling fans on Twitter absolutely went wild after Charlotte Flair returned on SmackDown to beat Ronda Rousey within seconds.

With the win, Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the 7th time, ending Rousey's second title reign. The Baddest Woman On The Planet captured the belt by beating Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

Taking to Twitter, a large portion of fans thanked Flair for saving the SmackDown women's division. However, there was quite a bit of criticism regarding the decision to put the title on The Queen immediately after her return.

Check out the Twitter reactions from the WWE Universe below:

Tirto @Cichatirto @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE This is why Charlotte is better than the whole AEW roster @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE This is why Charlotte is better than the whole AEW roster

AntC™ @AntC2298 @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE It wouldn't hurt to beat ronda clean. Or at the very least.. Build up a match instead of having her lose in less than a min in an impromptu title match @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE It wouldn't hurt to beat ronda clean. Or at the very least.. Build up a match instead of having her lose in less than a min in an impromptu title match

FADE @FadeAwayMedia @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE Charlotte ended the worst title run in history this is HHH biggest W of all time @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE Charlotte ended the worst title run in history this is HHH biggest W of all time https://t.co/eU8kxOwzGm

Adzter @Adzter961 @WWE



No story, not making new stars just Charlotte returns and gets the title immediately as normal. @MsCharlotteWWE So is Vince back or something?No story, not making new stars just Charlotte returns and gets the title immediately as normal. @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE So is Vince back or something?No story, not making new stars just Charlotte returns and gets the title immediately as normal.

Xéna @Xenafm @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE She came back and won it like she ain’t never lost it @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE She came back and won it like she ain’t never lost it

ArcadeLuis @LuisBerdecia3 @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE This is not it, im not a Ronda fan at all but a Charlotte/Ronda feud again is not it @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE This is not it, im not a Ronda fan at all but a Charlotte/Ronda feud again is not it 😭 https://t.co/RCORjYJK5j

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are no strangers to one another. The two women have previously collided on numerous occasions.

At WrestleMania 38, Flair was also victorious over Rousey in a title match. However, following their rematch in an "I Quit" Match at WrestleMania Backlash, The Queen was taken off television for numerous months.

The two arch-rivals could potentially collide in early 2023 at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Flair's first defense of the SmackDown Women's Championship could be against the former two-time champion.

Do you think WWE rushed the decision to put the SmackDown Women's Championship on Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comment section

