"This is why Charlotte is better than the whole AEW roster" - Twitter erupts after Charlotte Flair beats Ronda Rousey within seconds on SmackDown

Wrestling fans on Twitter absolutely went wild after Charlotte Flair returned on SmackDown to beat Ronda Rousey within seconds.
With the win, Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the 7th time, ending Rousey's second title reign. The Baddest Woman On The Planet captured the belt by beating Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.
Taking to Twitter, a large portion of fans thanked Flair for saving the SmackDown women's division. However, there was quite a bit of criticism regarding the decision to put the title on The Queen immediately after her return.
Check out the Twitter reactions from the WWE Universe below:
Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are no strangers to one another. The two women have previously collided on numerous occasions.
At WrestleMania 38, Flair was also victorious over Rousey in a title match. However, following their rematch in an "I Quit" Match at WrestleMania Backlash, The Queen was taken off television for numerous months.
The two arch-rivals could potentially collide in early 2023 at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Flair's first defense of the SmackDown Women's Championship could be against the former two-time champion.
