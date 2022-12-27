"This was as close to perfect as anything gets" - WWE star was left "aghast" after grueling Cody Rhodes match

WWE Commentator Corey Graves was left "aghast" after Cody Rhodes' Hell in a Cell match earlier this year.

Rhodes shocked the world when he made his WWE return at WrestleMania earlier this year as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. This kicked off a feud between the two men, which lasted a couple of months.

Cody picked up another win against Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. However, their Hell in a Cell match gained a lot of notoriety. The American Nightmare headed into the match with a pectoral injury which was quite evident with a black and blue bruise on his chest.

Despite this, Rhodes put on a stellar show against Rollins in what many fans and critics are calling the match of the year. Even Corey Graves, on his After the Bell podcast, picked it as his match of the year.

"The match of 2022 I don't think this is going to come as a surprise to anyone listening, Cody Rhodes, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. This was as close to perfect as anything gets. I will never, as long as I live, forget the collective gasp of the WWE fans in Chicago when Cody took his ring jacket off and everybody got eyes on that disgusting purple and black and blue wound that he was insane enough to fight through."

He also stated that he was left aghast following Cody's performance:

"I am as aghast as anybody watching at what Cody is putting himself through right now. I am convinced he's out of his mind. He's never going to compete again. This is dumb. This isn't safe. I was hanging on every movement."

You can check out the clip below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Atlanta Falcons play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 If Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Cody Rhodes is rumored to be returning from injury soon

Following the Hell in a Cell match, Cody Rhodes has been recovering from his torn pectoral muscle injury. With WWE Royal Rumble just around the corner, rumors about his return have been circulating.

According to Xero News, The American Nightmare will return on the first RAW of the new year.

Xero News @NewsXero



#xeroknows twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… Xero News @NewsXero Some within the company feel that Cody Rhodes should return to cost Seth Rollins his United States Title match with Austin Theory, it may be the better idea rather than a Royal Rumble return if The Rock winning it from #30 is indeed the plan. Some within the company feel that Cody Rhodes should return to cost Seth Rollins his United States Title match with Austin Theory, it may be the better idea rather than a Royal Rumble return if The Rock winning it from #30 is indeed the plan. Now others are picking up on Cody returning 2nd Jan Raw. Now others are picking up on Cody returning 2nd Jan Raw.#xeroknows twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… https://t.co/1DYJepxc9P

Cody Rhodes' return is one of the most anticipated moments of the new year. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for him when he comes back.

Are you excited to see Cody return to action? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit After the Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes