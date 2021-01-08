"This connection makes sense" - Stone Cold Steve Austin on how his show allows him to stay connected with the WWE roster

Stone Cold Steve Austin believes that his show, "The Broken Skull Sessions" has helped him stay connected with both the wrestling business and the current roster of WWE Superstars.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest performs in the history of professional wrestling. While he retired from in-ring competition many years ago, "The Texas Rattlesnake" continues to work with WWE on his show, "The Broken Skull Sessions." There, he invites both former and current WWE Superstars to be his guests.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about how he uses his show, "The Broken Skull Sessions" to connect with today's WWE Superstars.

"Man, 100 percent, Ryan. ‘Cause, you know, I’m still the biggest fan of the business that I was when I was seven years old changing the channels and stumbled across it; and then got the chance to learn it and have a pretty good run. So, I don’t want to do nothing else in the ring. I’m done. I’ve retired. Everybody knows that. I don’t need to go out there and drop anybody on a stack of dimes and give them stunners. Once in a year, once every two years, whatever. So, yes. This connection makes sense", said Austin. H/t FOX Sports

This show isn't Austin's only current connection to the company. "Stone Cold" still occasionally appears on WWE programming. Since his retirement, he has been on several episodes of WWE RAW.

Stone Cold will host Bayley on "The Broken Skull Sessions"

Bayley in WWE

On the next episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions", Stone Cold Steve Austin will speak with former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 10. The two stars will discuss various dynamic topics, and this episode will be a must-see program for WWE fans.

Though Stone Cold Steve Austin can't wrestle anymore, he has maintained an active connection with the wrestling industry. "The Broken Skull Sessions" regularly offers fans compelling interviews with some of the WWE's top stars.