"This is very dangerous" - Wrestling veteran sounds alarm over Asuka's stalker situation (Exclusive)

WWE star Asuka recently shared that she was dealing with some inappropriate fan behavior. Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter took stock of the situation and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Over the last week, The Empress of Tomorrow shared a series of tweets claiming that she was at the receiving end of romantic advances from some fans. She mentioned that the situation was incredibly traumatic and asked for it to stop. The 43-year-old star has previously written that WWE and TKO Group were taking action to protect her.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill commented on the situation, expressing concern for the WWE star. He noted that this was an unfortunate instance involving many celebrities, and WWE would do its best to protect her. The veteran journalist pointed out that the star's safety was a serious matter and hoped that things would soon get better for Asuka.

Trending

"Celebrities, unfortunately, have stalkers and this is very dangerous. WWE said that they will protect her as much as they can. But you got a lot of people who mean well, but may come across (as) too forward. And she's feeling her life is in danger. I take that very seriously and hopefully, nothing will happen to her." [From 2:46 onwards]

Asuka has not been on WWE TV for a while after being sidelined due to a knee injury. Her last match was at the Backlash Premium Live Event in 2024 where the Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

If you use the quote from this article please embed the YouTube video, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback