"This is dead in the water" - Top WWE star thought he was done in 2022

Most WWE Superstars witness a series of highs and lows in their careers. One star in particular thought he was done and his career was over in 2022. The talent is none other than LA Knight, YEAH!

In 2022, LA Knight received his main roster call-up under the previous regime as Max Dupri of the Maximum Male Models. However, the gimmick arguably didn't do justice to his potential, and he wasn't featured in matches. After Triple H became the creative head of the main roster, Knight quickly reverted to his Megastar gimmick on Friday Night SmackDown.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the former United States Champion was asked about the beginning of his journey on WWE's main roster. The Megastar said he felt like he was done in 2022 after he was given the Max Dupri character. However, things eventually worked out for LA Knight under The Game's creative leadership.

"No. I thought I was done. I was like, This is dead in the water. I'm completely scre*ing my whole trajectory up. Someday, I'll have to tell the story in full, but I'll kind of abbreviate it now because there are some details that I probably shouldn't get into right now. It was the worst of times that eventually turned into the best of times, but it was all a matter of just pure luck and the luck of timing, just with certain circumstances falling into place that got me out of that and into where we are right now," Knight said. (From 16:15 to 17:01)

LA Knight became very successful on WWE SmackDown

After Max Dupri betrayed the Maximum Male Models, he started his singles journey on Friday Night SmackDown. The Megastar received his major break in the Stamford-based promotion when he feuded with the late Bray Wyatt and lost. In the following months, he became insanely popular and won the Slim Jim Battle Royale at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Later, Knight was pushed into a rivalry with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship and lost.

In 2024, he became a prominent name in the Stamford-based promotion following his win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL. He finally captured the United States Championship from Logan Paul in Ohio at SummerSlam 2024.

