''This dude doesn’t like me anymore and is probably going to work against me now''- Former WWE name on Triple H disliking him because of a backstage argument

Triple H has been part of Vince McMahon's inner circle for a long time and has been part of the most important creative meeting backstage. Former WWE writer Freddie Prince Jr. revealed that The Game started disliking him after an argument over pushing Jeff Hardy.

When the creative team approached management with the idea of Jeff Hardy becoming the WWE champion, Triple H was completely against the idea. He felt that Hardy could not be trusted with such a big responsibility. However, Freddie Prince Jr. was able to convince Vince McMahon otherwise and The Charismatic Enigma did end up winning the title.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer shed some light on what went down during the creative meeting set up to decide if Jeff Hardy was to be made the champion. He also revealed that Triple H did not like the idea and 'worked against' him in WWE going forward.

“All of a sudden, the door swings open and only Hunter comes out[from a meeting with Vince McMahon]. He doesn’t even look at me. He walks by. So this now means two things. One, this dude doesn’t like me anymore, and is probably going to work against me now, which is what happened, and two, Jeff is going to be the World Heavyweight Champion, which is the whole point of this in the first place. So I’m willing to take these bullets, and I’m willing to get this story through so he can be the champion,'' said Prince Jr.

Freddie Prince Jr. on if Triple H was right about Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy did not get into any trouble when he was the WWE Champion. However, a year or so later he did get into trouble while he was holding the World Heavyweight title.

''And listen, again, Hunter was proven right. At the end of the day, I mean, Jeff got in trouble. I think less than a year after this happened. They gave him the other belt, the other championship and then he got in trouble, and then got in bigger trouble and had to leave the company for a while,'' said Prince Jr.

The popular star admitted at the end of the day The Game was proven right about Jeff Hardy's behavior.

