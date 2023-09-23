"This isn't fair," "This is the level of WWE" - Fans react to a shocking report involving Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa's run on the WWE main roster has not impressed the fans who aren't familiar with the developmental brand. Recently, fans reacted to a report that stated the current ratings of the red brand and that Ciampa's match against Imperium's Giovanni Vinci was the least-watched match in RAW's history.

Last year, Tommaso Ciampa made his main roster debut for WWE after spending years on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. However, The Blackheart was unable to make a name on the red brand until he formed an alliance with The Miz.

According to a new report from WOR, the match between Tommaso Ciampa and Imperium's Giovanni Vinci was the least-watched match in WWE RAW's history. Fans immediately reacted to this report by defending Ciampa and blaming the NFL for the drop in ratings.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The ratings will continue to dip and suffer for the next few months during the NFL season. It will be interesting to see what management does to keep the ratings up during these difficult times.

Tommaso Ciampa wants to go after the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

Last year, Ciampa got injured during his run with The Miz on Monday Night RAW. After missing out for several months, Tommaso Ciampa returned to the red brand for a second run on the WWE's main roster.

Lately, The Blackheart has been going after Imperium and mainly the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Speaking on WWE Digital Exclusive, the former NXT Champion called out the champion and issued a warning. Check it out:

"I made it clear that Imperium did not choose me. I choose Imperium. The truth is, I choose Gunther. And If I got to go through Giovanni, and Ludwig to get to Gunther, we're going to get to the Final Boss and we're going to get that Intercontinental Championship."

The Blackheart also claimed that he was better than The Ring General as a professional wrestler.

"Because soon, the dragon will be slayed and I will be the dragon slayer. Gunther we're going to step in that ring, whether you like it or not. We're going to lock eyes, and I'm going to see that doubt creep in, that doubt that hasn't crept in for the past year... Tommaso Ciampa is a better professional wrestler than Gunther." (0:15 to 2:10)

It will be interesting to see if The Blackheart captures his first singles gold on the main roster.

Do you want to see Ciampa as the next Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star