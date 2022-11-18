"This god forsaken app has disappeared" - WWE Universe left stunned as Twitter could potentially shut down

Wrestling fans and WWE Superstars are having a field day with the possibility of Twitter going down, becoming a major talking point on social media platforms.

Since Elon Musk acquired the micro-blogging platform, things have been far from seamless. First, there were massive layoffs as part of the cost-cutting measures implemented by Musk. Later, the Twitter CEO reportedly gave an "ultimatum" to employees, asking them to work longer hours or leave with a severance package. This has resulted in many employees issuing their resignations.

While the issue itself is concerning, Twitterati has found ways to mine humor from the situation. The wrestling community, in particular, has been churning out hilarious tweets. Be it from fans or wrestlers themselves, plenty of tweets have been doing rounds on the internet in the last few hours.

Check out some of those below:

mån.sôör @KSAMANNY mfw i wâke up tomorrów and this god fōrsaken app hãs disappeared mfw i wâke up tomorrów and this god fōrsaken app hãs disappeared https://t.co/B54yrDlcZI

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Everyone on Twitter is acting like we did on New Year’s Eve ‘99 when we thought the world would collapse on itself the next day. Everyone on Twitter is acting like we did on New Year’s Eve ‘99 when we thought the world would collapse on itself the next day.

Venus blue @neonghost41 If this is when Twitter 2.0 dies does that mean Twitter Black and Gold is about to return If this is when Twitter 2.0 dies does that mean Twitter Black and Gold is about to return

Deontae @GrucciEmployee @jamesdizarnell Before Twitter does go down I just want you to remember how crazy the 2008 WWE roster was @jamesdizarnell Before Twitter does go down I just want you to remember how crazy the 2008 WWE roster was https://t.co/v176EgEpCh

The HBIC @MiaYim We going back to AIM and MySpace? Hold on, let me find my page music real quick. We going back to AIM and MySpace? Hold on, let me find my page music real quick.

Bell chrissy @Bellchrissy1 #wwe #aew #RIPTwitter If twitter is indeed shutting down I am going to miss so many of my wrestling fam and friends and fans …. If twitter is indeed shutting down I am going to miss so many of my wrestling fam and friends and fans …. 😢 #wwe #aew #RIPTwitter

WWE fans share their pick of the funniest wrestling tweets of all time

Furthermore, many Twitter users also shared their picks for the funniest wrestling tweets of all time. As expected, Hulk Hogan's legendary, now-deleted tweet from 2011, where he blasted "jabronie marks," was shared by a fan.

Apart from that, Bam Margera's response to Hogan's tweet, where the WWE legend suggested the former had passed away, was also shared by a fan.

A fan also shared Cody Rhodes' tweet, where he brutally blasted Disco Inferno, saying he had drawn zero dollars and couldn't get booked anymore.

Whether Twitter legitimately goes down or not, it's safe to say that the wrestling world, as always, has found a way to keep itself and others entertained.

Which WWE Superstar had the best reaction to the possibility of Twitter going down? What's the funniest wrestling tweet of all time, according to you? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

