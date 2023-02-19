Create

"This is going to make everything so much worse for Cody Rhodes" - Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns defeating Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 19, 2023 11:09 IST
Roman Reigns defeated Sami Sayn
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the conclusion of the bout.

At the Royal Rumble last month, the former Honorary Uce attacked The Tribal Chief with a chair, and was removed from The Bloodline. He challenged the latter to a match for the title during an episode of SmackDown, and the bout was made official.

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn put on a hard-hitting match at Elimination Chamber, and they told a great story in the ring. The referee was knocked out twice during the match, which led to Jimmy Uso coming out and attacking the former Honorary Uce in the ring. Jey Uso showed up as well, but he was mistakenly taken out with a spear by Zayn.

The Head of the Table won the match via pinfall after hitting Sami Zayn with a spear. Kevin Owens then came out and hit The Bloodline with a Stunner. Zayn was unable to capture the title in his hometown of Montréal.

Wrestling fans had mixed reactions to the match and the finish. You can check out some of the tweets below:

This absolutely accomplishes nothing. This is going to make everything so much worse for Cody Rhodes. All this did was make people want a Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns rematch #WWEChamber
Oh and the main event was match of the year candidate when you factor in match quality, crowd enthusiasm and drama. And guess what. No blood needed to get the story across. Unlike other companies who use blood as cheap shortcuts. #WWEChamber
It ain’t gonna be Sami Zayn It ain’t gonna be jey uso The person who dethrones Roman Reigns is gonna be Cody Rhodes. Get use to it.
anyways that main event was amazing. Roman and Sami cooked something delightful. The crowd was heavily invested and every move mattered.That’s what professional wrestling is all about. ❤️ #WWEChamber
Roman Reigns is the greatest storyteller in the business! He has opened the door for so much more Bloodline storylines going forward! Sami got to be in the main event of Chamber and has gained his respect back! He hasn’t lost … my perspective https://t.co/St9OLOjPkJ
#WWEChamber was undoubtedly one of the best PPVs of this era. And Roman vs Sami was beautiful. But dangit I just want Sami to get his due. I don’t want moral victories or tag titles. This man deserves everything
And full disclosure: yes, I subscribed to the @WWENetwork to stay on top of the Sami/Roman storyline. I’m invested. I’m a lifelong fan of WWE, but Sami’s the one who got me to fork over the cash. #wwechamber
I have never been more emotional invested in a single match in my entire life. #EliminationChamber
The whole Bloodline/Sami story has been amazing from start to finish, and this main event was better than i ever couldve imagined. @SamiZayn congratulations, you deserved this. #EliminationChamber
That was beautiful. Yes, a win would have made it perfect but it was a phenomenal match, Sami Zayn is made as a main event level star in #WWE and the pop for Kevin Owens made that ending work. Sami amazing in defeat and will get a #WrestleMania win with his best pal. #WWEChamber
Ladies and gentlemen,That's wrestling at its best.#WWEChamber

Roman Reigns' next opponent is Cody Rhodes, and the two stars will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Sami Zayn.

Where do you think Sami goes from here? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Debottam Saha
