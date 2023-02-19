"This is going to make everything so much worse for Cody Rhodes" - Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns defeating Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the conclusion of the bout.
At the Royal Rumble last month, the former Honorary Uce attacked The Tribal Chief with a chair, and was removed from The Bloodline. He challenged the latter to a match for the title during an episode of SmackDown, and the bout was made official.
Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn put on a hard-hitting match at Elimination Chamber, and they told a great story in the ring. The referee was knocked out twice during the match, which led to Jimmy Uso coming out and attacking the former Honorary Uce in the ring. Jey Uso showed up as well, but he was mistakenly taken out with a spear by Zayn.
The Head of the Table won the match via pinfall after hitting Sami Zayn with a spear. Kevin Owens then came out and hit The Bloodline with a Stunner. Zayn was unable to capture the title in his hometown of Montréal.
Wrestling fans had mixed reactions to the match and the finish. You can check out some of the tweets below:
Roman Reigns' next opponent is Cody Rhodes, and the two stars will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Sami Zayn.
