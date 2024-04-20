"This is gonna be a long time" - Current champions planning to surpass Roman Reigns' 1,316-day WWE title reign

At WrestleMania XL, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, now known as the WWE Tag Team Championship. Their first title challengers were determined on SmackDown this week in a number-one contender's match. After the bout, they made a huge declaration about their title reign.

A Fatal Four-Way tag team match took place on the latest episode of SmackDown between the Street Profits, the Authors of Pain, the New Catch Republic, and the Legado Del Fantasma. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford won the bout via pinfall and earned the right to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

During a backstage segment after the show, Grayson Waller spoke about the Street Profits' victory and claimed that he and Austin Theory will be champions for a long time. The Moment Maker went on to state that their title reign will surpass Roman Reigns' historic 1,316-day run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Trending

"We said it a few weeks ago when we beat them that we are the smoke. So if they want the smoke, we got it for them. We're just gonna roll through them again, undefeated tag team champions. This is gonna be a long time. Roman Reigns' reign ain't gonna be anything close to ours," Grayson Waller said. [1:18 - 1:30]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Austin Theory then added:

"It's just still mindblowing to me that you interrupt us, the greatest undefeated tag team champions of all time. Brand new championships for the first time ever, nobody's ever had these. And then, you come in here and you are talking about two randoms. Sure, sure, they got a number-one contender match, sure, but guess what's gonna happen. That and this, it's not gonna change. We're the champs and we're forever the champs, and the time that we put away these tag team championships is when we feel like it." [1:32 - 2:02]

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for A-Town Down Under.

A-Town Down Under was presented with new tag team belts on WWE SmackDown

On Monday Night RAW this week, The Miz and R-Truth were presented with the new World Tag Team Championship belts by Triple H and General Manager Adam Pearce. A few days later, on the latest episode of SmackDown, The Game and General Manager Nick Aldis unveiled the new WWE Tag Team Championship belts.

Expand Tweet

The design of the new belts is a throwback to the tag team titles that were worn by The Hart Foundation and Demolition in the 1980s. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were presented with the new belts, making them the first team to hold the new version of the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

WWE legend didn't always believe in Jade Cargill. He thought she was 'a pretty girl'. More HERE.