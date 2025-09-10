"This is gonna be a really popular answer" - Blake Monroe names the WWE icon she wanted to marry 

  • home icon
By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 10, 2025 17:54 GMT
Blake Monroe. [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE NXT star Blake Monroe has revealed which WWE icon she admired while growing up. She also mentioned that she wanted to marry this legend. Monroe has been busy on NXT ever since she arrived on the brand in June this year.

She targeted the NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and made her in-ring debut at the Great American Bash, teaming up with Jordynne Grace in a tag team match. Monroe is currently feuding with Grace after turning on her at WWE Evolution.

The Glamour recently sat down with The CW Sports for an interview and answered a few personal questions. She revealed that her favorite wrestler growing up was former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy.

"My favorite WWE superstar growing up, and I feel like this is definitely gonna be a really popular answer, but it's Jeff Hardy, it has to be. I wanted to be him or marry him, and neither really happened," Blake Monroe said.

You can watch the video below:

As part of The Hardy Boyz, Jeff Hardy got over with the fans due to his daredevil, risk-taking style of wrestling. Then as a singles star, fans rallied around him as he became a heartthrob babyface character.

Jeff Hardy would eventually capture his first WWE Championship in 2008 and would become a World Champion two more times.

Blake Monroe sent a warning to Jordynne Grace

After attacking Jordynne Grace at Evolution, Blake Monroe faced her in a one-on-one match at NXT Heatwave. The former AEW star came out on top after planting Grace with a Double Underhook DDT.

Last week on NXT, after Grace beat Kali Armstrong, Monroe made her way to the ring. The two stars started brawling and had to be separated by WWE officials.

This week, Monroe had a video segment in which she blamed the former TNA star for ruining "everything." She then proceeded to tell Grace that she is awakened and that she will see Grace "in hell."

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The CW Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

