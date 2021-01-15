"This is a great story!" - Former WWE writer opens up on booking Vince McMahon to win the 1999 Royal Rumble [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has opened up about the creative process behind booking Vince McMahon to win the 1999 Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on SK Wrestling's Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer went into detail about how Vince McMahon's Rumble victory came about and how the Chairman initially reacted to the idea.

"That’s my point, bro, they’re right back to it being so damn predictable. So that's why when we talk about 1999 and Vince winning the Royal Rumble. Bro, you’re sitting there watching this and you’re thinking two things: No way in the world Vince is gonna win the Royal Rumble. Number two, if he does, how in God’s name are they gonna do this?... So my point is there was some intrigue there." Said Russo.

Russo also revealed that, at first glance, Vince McMahon did not like the idea of winning the Royal Rumble himself because of the potential backlash it may have caused amongst the WWE talent backstage.

Specifically, Russo revealed that the decision making behind the McMahon win was 100% his and Ed Farrara's idea.

"Oh, that’s 100% me and Farrara. We kind of had to talk him into it. Because, bro, even with the promoter, Vince McMahon, it’s the old “I don’t want to put myself over. What are the boys going to say?” But we were like “No, bro, this is a great story! It’s our idea, not your idea.” So we were the ones who came up with putting Vince over, not Vince."

Vince McMahon had faith in Vince Russo's ideas during the Attitude Era

The Attitude Era

In the same interview, Vince Russo also revealed that during the late nineties in WWE, the period also known as the Attitude Era, Vince McMahon had complete faith in him and went along with most of his ideas.

"Like, bro, I’m telling you, he just went along with everything! Because it was working!... But bro, especially by the time… I started writing for him I think March of 97, so bro, by the time we’re talking about the January of 99, I’ve absolutely got his trust now. So, when me and Ed are laying something out to him, bro, 99.9% of the time he’s going with it."

You can watch the full clip between Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone at the link below:

