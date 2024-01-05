"This would be a great time for it" - WWE Hall of Famer on The Rock possibly facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could finally take place this year, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks it's the right time for it to happen.

On Monday Night RAW last week, The Great One made a surprise return and hinted at battling The Tribal Chief. This means that there's a chance the dream match will finally happen, and if it does, it'll probably go down at WrestleMania 40. However, it's worth noting that nothing has been confirmed yet, and fans will have to wait to see what transpires next.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that since The Rock is available, now is a good time to get it done, and WWE should pull the trigger on the big match.

"It's got a buzz, everybody talking about it. I think that's a modus operandi, I think that's what that is more than anything. From me, you don't want to let that thing simmer too long because Rock, father time waits for no man, that's just the way it is. On Rock to get it done, this would be a great time for it. For Roman as well, Roman is in his prime at the height of his title reign. It's not going to get any higher than this so if it is that time to pull the trigger, hey man pull the trigger," said Booker. [24:15-24:59]

Booker T on what will happen to Cody Rhodes if The Rock faces Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

If The Rock and The Tribal Chief collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Cody Rhodes won't be able to finish his story. This could then lead to Roman Reigns possibly holding the title for another year.

When asked about The American Nightmare's status for WrestleMania 40, Booker T stated:

"I don't like booking the angles, and I don't know what's going to happen with Cody. But I do know if The Rock got some time off and this may be a window, business is fluent. Sometimes the card is subject to change," said Booker. [28:22-28:40]

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is currently slated to face Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW next week. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage