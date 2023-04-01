"This guy can do better than anyone on the planet" - Braun Strowman praises 34-year-old WWE star (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman and Ricochet recently opened up about their tag team pairing and what makes them stand out ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Strowman and Ricochet's pairing is one of the unlikeliest in the promotion, as they are as different as chalk and cheese in terms of their in-ring style. Despite this, their tag team has gotten immensely popular with fans on SmackDown.

The duo is set to compete on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39 in a four-way tag team match against The Street Profits, Viking Raiders, and Alpha Academy. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Braun Strowman explained what made him and Ricochet a well-oiled tandem that ticks all the boxes.

The Monster Among Men mentioned that the combination of him and Ricochet is what a quintessential WWE Superstar looks like.

"When you look at us as athletes as a whole, we make up everything you would want in a WWE Superstar combined. So adding us together, where I lack certain things, and I hate saying lack because neither of us lacks anything. I mean, look at us; we are literally specimens of the male anatomy," said Braun Strowman.

Furthermore, Strowman added that Ricochet is the best athletic performer on the planet and is capable of pulling off anything. As for himself, Braun Strowman thinks there was no one close to his level when it came to power moves.

But in all seriousness, the certain things to be able to lean on the characters and vice-versa, back and forth, and that's what makes for such good TV because that aspect of having him, the most athletic, hands down, acrobatical, you name it, this guy can do better than anyone on the planet and let's be real when you come to power moves, there's nobody that even comes into the conversation of The Monster Among Men," added Braun Strowman. [2:03 - 2:49]

Check out the full video below:

Ricochet explains what makes him and Braun Strowman work as a tag team in WWE

Elsewhere in the chat, Ricochet explained that although he and Strowman had vastly different in-ring styles, it made for a beautiful combination. He added that whenever either of them is down, the other comes to the rescue.

"It's actually our styles that help us achieve the success we had already. I think our styles, how different they are, and when they are together, they make a beautiful combination. We each bring something to the table that the other doesn't lack per se but just isn't there, so when I'm down, he's there to pick up everything, literally pick me up, and the same thing's with him. When something goes wrong with him, I'm there to make sure that we get where we need to go," added Ricochet. [1:13 - 1:51]

Cenation - WWE Guy @CenationMarian1



1. Braun Strowman And Ricochet

2. John Cena

3. Becky Lynch, Lita, And Trish Stratus

4. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

5. Dominik Mysterio

6. Rhea Ripley

7. Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens



DROP YOUR PREDICTIONS 🏻 🏻 It's my time to predict the winners at #WrestleMania 1. Braun Strowman And Ricochet2. John Cena3. Becky Lynch, Lita, And Trish Stratus4. Seth "Freakin" Rollins5. Dominik Mysterio6. Rhea Ripley7. Sami Zayn And Kevin OwensDROP YOUR PREDICTIONS It's my time to predict the winners at #WrestleMania1. Braun Strowman And Ricochet 2. John Cena 3. Becky Lynch, Lita, And Trish Stratus4. Seth "Freakin" Rollins5. Dominik Mysterio6. Rhea Ripley 7. Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens DROP YOUR PREDICTIONS👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/lz3fz76TVc

Considering just how popular Strowman and Ricochet have become with WWE fans, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them win at WrestleMania 39.

