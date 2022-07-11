''This kid is different''- Jeff Jarrett on former WWE Champion refusing to join the company because of his wife

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett confirmed rumors that AJ Styles had refused to sign a deal with WWE early in his career. The Phenomenal One became a major name during his time in TNA. Styles worked in NJPW and ROH among other promotions, before finally joining WWE in 2016.

However, it was rumored that he was offered a developmental deal by WWE in 2002 which he turned down. The company wanted him to move to Cincinnati, which he wasn't ready to do because his wife's college education would have gotten hampered.

Speaking on My World, Jeff Jarrett spoke about AJ Styles' courage to turn down an offer from WWE at a time when it was the only major promotion where a newcomer could make some money. Double J remarked that he always knew Styles was different.

''He's like 23-24, he's married, in this business and he turned down a developmental deal. This kid is different. I mean, this kid's different. Period. In 2000-2001, in the post-WCW sale, it's(WWE) the only option to make money,'' said Jarrett [15:83-16:20]

Jarrett also said that he thought Styles should have taken the deal as he was living in North Georgia at the time and could have moved to Cincinnati as it wasn't very far away.

AJ Styles eventually joined Jeff Jarrett's promotion TNA

Jeff Jarrett also spoke about Styles' time in TNA and how he wanted him to become the face of X-Division from the get go. Praising the former WWE Champion, Jarrett said that Styles was a prodigy inside the ring and he knew that he had star power in him.

Styles not only became the face of the X-Division, but also won the NWA and TNA World Championship on multiple occasions. He finally left the company in 2013 and went on to work for NJPW as part of the Bullet Club.

