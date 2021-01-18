"This kid is going to grow up on a wrestling mat." - Renee Paquette on what her child will be like

Renee Paquette thinks that she and Jon Moxley's first child will be a mix of how both of them were as kids.

Renee Paquette worked under the screen name Renee Young during her eight-year tenure with WWE that came to an end in 2020. She worked predominantly as a backstage interviewer. Paquette left after the cancellation of FOX's WWE Backstage show, feeling that she had accomplished everything she could within the company.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Chris Van Vliet show, Renee Paquette shared her thoughts on what she feels her baby girl will be like. The former RAW announcer revealed that she expects the baby to be similar to like her and Jon Moxley during their childhood.

"I feel like this kid is gonna be very 'rough and tumble'. I was like such a Tom boy as a kid always scraped up, and doing whatever, obviously Jon was the same. I'm like,"This kid is going to grow up on a wrestling mat". I'm sure, and he is like "She's gonna be chocking b****es out before you know it". He's gonna take her down to this MMA gym he works out at. But, first of all she is gonna be playing hockey." said Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette on having a child with Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette also commented on her thought process when she realized that she and her husband, Jon Moxley were about to become parents.

"It's really cool. It is so exciting to be doing this experience with my favorite person. I was like. "Whoa! I am making a person with my favorite person". It's crazy. it's really cool. It blows my mind." Renee Paquette said.

After leaving WWE, Renee Paquette has been pursuing some of her other interests. Her first cookbook titled "Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously." is set to release on 21st May 2021 via the permuted press.

Advertisement

She has also started a new podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, with CM Punk, Maryse Mizanin, and Eddie Kingston being some of the early guests.