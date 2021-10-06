"This made me cry"- Ex-WWE star Victoria reacts to fan sign on RAW

Former WWE Superstar Victoria had a heartfelt reaction to a fan sign on RAW, urging the company to put her in the Hall of Fame.

Victoria was one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the early 2000s. She played the role of a deranged heel to perfection on WWE TV during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, a fan brought a sign stating the following: "VICTORIA FOR H.O.F. PLEASE."

The fan posted a tweet showing off their sign and had major praise for Victoria.

"I can't remember the last time I made one of these, but tonight on Raw, I bring back awareness to this great cause of getting @REALLiSAMARiE what she greatly deserves! #VictoriaForHofPlease," wrote the fan who made the sign.

Another fan chimed in and stated that she deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

"Saw your amazing sign watching RAW all the way from Australia. She deserves this!"

Victoria noticed the tweet and responded to it. The former two-time Women's Champion said she felt emotional after seeing the sign on RAW.

"This made me cry," wrote Victoria.

Victoria worked with WWE for almost a decade

Victoria signed a WWE deal in 2000 after being discovered by Chyna at a gym. The WWE Hall of Famer was impressed with her physique and said she had what it takes to become a pro-wrestler.

Victoria wrestled her first WWE match on February 18, 2001, winning against The Kat. At Survivor Series 2002, she defeated Trish Stratus to win her first WWE Women's title.

Her biggest moment in WWE came on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania XX. Victoria defeated Molly Holly to retain her Women's Title at the mega event successfully. As per the stipulation, she shaved Holly's hair following the victory.

Victoria parted ways with WWE in 2009 and later had a memorable run in TNA. She won the TNA Knockouts Title on five occasions during her run.

