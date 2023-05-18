“This match will be awesome” - Cody Rhodes comments on upcoming title match at Night of Champions 

WWE Night of Champions is shaping up to be a major premium live event.

The show will feature the in-ring return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the first time since WrestleMania 39. We will also see a big rematch between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, as well as multiple title matches.

One of the recently announced title matches happened earlier this week on WWE RAW when Mustafa Ali won a battle royale to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship. Believe it or not, this is a match Rhodes is really looking forward to checking out himself.

The American Nightmare caught Mustafa Ali's comments on today's episode of WWE's The Bump and seemingly got a big laugh out of it. He also revealed that he thinks Ali's upcoming match with GUNTHER is going to be awesome. Tweeting out:

"*Crying laughing emoji* - this match will be awesome," Cody Rhodes wrote.

Will any titles change hands at WWE Night of Champions?

The Night of Champions theme over the years is that every WWE title would be defended on the show. But with Reigns not currently scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, that likely isn't the case.

If you look across the current title holders right now on RAW and SmackDown, it would appear that Austin Theory and Bianca Belair would be the most likely candidates to potentially lose their titles in Saudi Arabia next Saturday.

Title changes in Saudi Arabia have only happened a handful of times, so it would be great to see a big title change happen at the premium live event next weekend.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' comments? What match are you most looking forward to next weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes