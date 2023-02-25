"This means NOTHING!" - 34-year-old female star reacts to her extremely low WWE 2K23 rating

With WWE 2K23 set to be released later next month, superstars and fans alike have been reacting to the ratings of the stars in the game after 2K revealed them this week.

One performer who is seemingly not too pleased with her ranking in the new game is Dana Brooke, who has gone down by a rating from last year as she is now a 73 overall.

Following her rating being revealed, Dana Brooke took to social media stating that the number given to her does not reflect the hard work she puts in both in and out of the ring.

"We obviously know this means NOTHING! I know my worth.. I know how hard I work… PERIOD! No one can tell me different & a stupid rating DOES NOT define me!!! Just laugh it off & say whatever." tweeted Brooke.

WWE 2K23 is set to be released worldwide on Friday, March 17th. However, if you cannot wait that long, a deluxe version of the hotly anticipated game will be available on March 14th.

Dana Brooke is open to performing outside of WWE

Having been with the company since 2013, the former 24/7 Champion has faced off against some of the best that World Wrestling Entertainment has to offer.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Dana was asked if she would be interested in competing against the best female performers from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Yeah! It’s amazing because I do work with quite a few girls that have that experience as well, too, in the WWE ring. And it always feels like they push me to my limits. They elevate me. They bring out what’s best in me. But WWE is always home. It feels like it’s always home. So, given that opportunity, I would have to talk it over, and we would go from there." (H/T EWrestling News)

A former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion who recently began performing for the Japanese promotion was Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks). Mercedes won the IWGP Women's title last week after beating KAIRI.

