Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush recently revealed how many fellow performers had heat with him while he was signed to the company.

Rush worked for WWE from 2017 to 2020, and his most remarkable run came on the main roster, where he performed as the arrogant manager for Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, many fellow stars mistook his loudmouth gimmick for his real-life personality.

Speaking on the Say Less podcast, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion said his moniker hindered him from creating many friendships backstage.

"People knowing that I’m 20, 22 years old, every opportunity that I’m getting I’m killing it — I don’t think I messed up a promo one time. So I feel like it was hard for people to look at this loud, brash, arrogant character on screen, and look at me being quiet and reserved backstage. People were like ‘Oh man, this motherf***er’s co**y." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

Since leaving the company in 2020, he has performed for various other promotions, including All Elite Wrestling, NJPW, GCW, and AAA in Mexico.

Lio Rush on his WWE release

Like many others, the rapping wrestler was let go by WWE in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a supposed attempt to save the company's budget.

During the same interview with Say Less, Lio Rush shared his honest reaction to being fired by the wrestling juggernaut. He also detailed his plan of action after leaving the company.

"When I got released from WWE, it was almost like I had to just start over, and I didn't really know what to do," said Rush. "And it took me a while for me to realize, like, man, maybe I was a little too young for everything that got thrown at me. But at the same time, I don't regret those times at all. I don't wish that I didn't go through these things (...) I feel like it prepared me for so much once I did get released." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

During his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, the 28-year-old worked with some of the company's most talented stars, including Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, and Pete Dunne (aka Butch).

What are your thoughts on Lio Rush's time in World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes