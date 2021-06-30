Every wrestler wants to feel creatively fulfilled, but NXT's Tommaso Ciampa understands that due to the large roster size of the black and gold brand, that isn't always possible.

Tommaso Ciampa recently sat down with Denise Salcedo to discuss all things NXT. When asked about feeling creatively fulfilled in NXT, Ciampa revealed that's not always the case:

"To be honest, I don't know that you always do," Ciampa admitted. "And you have to understand that part of the process, I don't know how many, like 40 people on the roster, but to keep everybody creatively fulfilled 52 weeks a year, is impossible. That's not real. So it's just kind of understanding like the timing of it all, and it's still, you can still put out quality, during what you're allotted, but you control what you control, and it's not easy by any means. I'm not saying that I don't have days where I'm frustrated, or I don't have a chip on my shoulder when I'm left off TakeOver or something. I do. You know but it's, I have to step outside of my own bubble, sometimes too and just understand like this is a much bigger business than just me."

Ciampa points to Randy Orton as a perfect example of WWE's creative process

Ciampa gave a great example of how Randy Orton is used on WWE RAW and how The Viper goes through phases with his character.

"I'll use a person like Randy Orton, for example," Ciampa continued. "Like Randy Orton has moments where that's he's the guy everyone's talking about. He's the greatest villain in the world, you know. And then, he has other moments where he's going to be tagging with RK-Bro, and it's still great because it's Randy Orton, but he's not the greatest villain in the world until he is again. All the stuff he does is still great. It's just it's like and I kind of like, it's just one of those things I've always kind of, you know, I've learned as I've grown as I know what my strengths and weaknesses are, so it's like okay well you gotta wait, wait your turn, and you go okay well like you doing this tag team thing with Timmy right now that's doing really well. Let's see how good we can make it, and then when the time comes for chapter 74, well, here we go."

