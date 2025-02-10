"This is a really bad look for Rock, Roman, etc" - Fans unhappy as Anoaʻi family asks them to help for WWE veteran's open heart surgery

WWE fans aren't happy at all with the Anoaʻi family, most notably The Rock and Roman Reigns. They voiced their frustration on social media after a GoFundMe was set up for Samu Anoa'i's open heart surgery.

The Anoaʻi family is quite possibly the most powerful family in all of pro wrestling. Several members of the family are top stars in the largest wrestling promotion today. The Bloodline made up of Anoa'i family members, is considered by many fans to be the greatest faction in the history of sports entertainment.

Samu Anoa'i is scheduled to have open heart surgery tomorrow, and a GoFundMe was set up to help him cover the expenses. The post gained numerous reactions on Reddit's Squared Circle subreddit and fans clearly aren't happy with the news. Most responses criticized the Anoa'i family, particularly The Rock and Roman Reigns, for not helping Samu.

What did Samu say about Roman Reigns' success as a WWE Superstar?

Reigns is the most successful star to come out of the Anoa'i family after The Rock. He is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer as well. In 2018, Samu spoke with Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. and shared his thoughts on The OTC.

"Proud is that we're all family, we're all first cousins. Roman Reigns is also my godson too, so that's not why I'm proud of him," Samu said. "I'm just proud of our family and our accomplishments. Like I said, the shoes that we had to fill were not small. To be able to stay on top for so many years, decades even, generations even, it's something to be proud of and to take with you." [H/T WrestlingInc]

For those unaware, Samu also used to work for WWE back in the day. He and Fatu made a name for themselves in the business as The Headshrinkers and won the WWE Tag Team titles once.

