"This really made my entire day"- WWE veteran expresses gratitude upon receiving surprise gift

WWE star Natalya recently expressed her gratitude on social media after receiving a personalized gift from Piper Niven.

Fans are well aware of The Queen of Harts' affection for cats, as she has made it known several times before. Previously, she took to social media to discuss how individuals within WWE can be categorized into two distinct groups: "cat people" and "dog people," each embodying unique personalities and perspectives.

Natalya recently took to X/Twitter to share a heartfelt surprise from Piper Niven. The former women's tag team champion gifted The BOAT a special ornament dedicated to the latter's late cat. The Queen of Harts expressed how thoughtful this gesture was, and that made her day.

"Got the nicest surprise today from @PiperNivenWWE … a little ornament to help us remember our kitty we just lost. Little acts of kindness go the longest way. This really made my entire day."

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya shared sad news on social media about her cat passing away

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently took to social media to share a heartbreaking update on the demise of her cat.

The Queen of Harts lost her adorable cat, Makaveli, who was a part of her family member for a while. She shared how special their bond was and how difficult it was to say farewell to her furry friend.

"It’s been so hard to say goodbye to you, Makaveli. I can’t believe how hard it was for us to let you go. You’ve been such a great boy and really there for us through so much. Maki’s been such a special and important part of our family for ten years," wrote Natalya. "He has always been such a good little sport through everything including keeping the other kitties in the house in line. What I love the most about Maki is how he has made friends with every cat in the house [like Piglet!] and has such a special bond with everyone he meets. He’s got a heart of gold."

The former women's champion also added that she would cherish the memories of her beloved cat.

Nattie is currently off WWE programming after recently teaming up with Tegan Nox. Fans are wondering when she will appear next on TV.

