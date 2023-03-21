"This show drove me crazy" - WWE veteran reveals the one big reason why he hated the latest RAW (Exclusive)

Every RAW and SmackDown episode matters as we quickly approach another stacked WWE WrestleMania event. While this week's RAW had its moments, Vince Russo revealed that he didn't like the latest episode of the red brand as WWE didn't book several 'Mania rivals to be in the same building together.

Monday Night RAW opened with The Usos confirming their match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It's pretty obvious that WWE's emphasis is on The Bloodline saga as Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns closed out the show with a compelling promo segment.

The rest of the episode, however, had a few apparent flaws, with one not having several WrestleMania opponents together. While speaking on the recent Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted how WWE missed a trick by not getting all the major players on RAW with very little time left before WrestleMania.

The former WWE writer explained:

"This show drove me crazy, and I'll give you a simple reason. How many weeks are we from WrestleMania, Chris? We are a week from Saturday. So how many more RAWs are there? There is one more RAW. Chris, I cannot believe that for 70% of the matches, the opponents aren't even in the same building. I can't believe that.... When you're booking this show when you're booking to 'Mania, every single person who is competing at 'Mania needs to be on the show. It drives me crazy." [2:40 - 3:34]

Vince Russo questions WWE's approach in building WrestleMania angles on RAW

Russo delved deeper into his criticism of WWE's creative decision-making and named the superstars that should have ideally been showcased on RAW.

While the likes of Omos, Rhea Ripley, and Austin Theory all featured prominently on RAW, their scheduled WrestleMania opponents, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, and John Cena, were unfortunately nowhere to be found.

Vince wished to see every storyline get some share of the limelight, and that could only happen if the talent in question appeared on TV. The wrestling veteran further continued:

"You've got Omos out there with no Brock. You've got Rhea Ripley out there with no Charlotte. You've got Dominik Mysterio out there with no Rey Mysterio. You've got Austin Theory, and you've got no John Cena. Are you kidding me? Then you guys have the audacity to call me bitter. No, there is a week until WrestleMania! I want to see these angles develop. How are these angles going to develop if the same people aren't even in the building?" [3:34 - 4:10]

