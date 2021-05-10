"This show isn’t scripted" - NXT star AJ Francis on WWE's Most Wanted Treasures

You might have recognized AJ Francis when he debuted on NXT Tuesday night, assisting Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in his match against Leon Ruff. That's most likely because you've seen him alongside multiple WWE legends and Hall of Famers on the new A&E show WWE's Most Wanted Treasures.

The main knock against the show from the WWE Universe is how overly scripted they feel it is. But AJ Francis says that isn't actually the case.

AJ Francis recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about his former days in the NFL to his time in WWE NXT. As WWE's Most Wanted Treasures came up, Francis was quick to point out that the show isn't scripted as everyone thinks.

“This show isn’t scripted, it’s entertaining,” Francis said. “Kicking it with Undertaker and Kane, I’m like a kid in a candy shop. I’m a mega-fan, I can relate to the fans, and that’s why I’m here. I’m not playing a character. That’s me."

SNEAK PEEK: @StephMcMahon recruits @BookerT5x to join the hunt for his WCW World Television Title Belt, King Booker robe & more during an all new WWE's Most Wanted Treasures TONIGHT at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/w6SkKfjw1f — WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E (@TreasuresWWE) May 9, 2021

AJ Francis understands the passion of the WWE Universe

One of AJ Francis' favorite parts of the show is visiting the homes of die-hard collectors within the WWE Universe. Francis said he could relate to them and their passion as there are still so many people that tease him and others for watching wrestling.

“People still ask me, ‘You like wrestling? What’s wrong with you?’ So I get it," Francis said. "We go into the houses of these collectors. Sometimes, their friends don’t get them, their family doesn’t understand, but I do. I stare at a framed picture of Kevin Owens and a signed Roman Reigns shirt on my wall. I understand the passion. So when I walk into someone’s house, and I see these incredible collections, I appreciate the art form even more.”

