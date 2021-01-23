"This son of a gun" - 6-time world champion reveals his reaction to meeting The Rock for the first time

WWE legend Booker T recently opened up about his first interaction with The Rock. Booker T also discussed his relationship with The Rock behind the scenes.

Booker T is a six-time world champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He signed with WWE in 2001 soon after the purchase of WCW.

Booker T recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and opened up about his first interaction with The Rock at a press conference, soon after he came over from WCW. Booker revealed what The Rock told him in the brief interaction and how he reacted:

"It's kind of crazy. I was a little intimidated, you know, because I was coming into his backyard. I remember doing a press conference one time, and out of sarcasm, The Rock came to me and he goes, 'Hey kid, if you need any help on this stage, just let me know.' So the thing is, it was my first press conference because in WCW, we didn't do that kind of stuff, you know so I was like, 'This son of a gun,' you know what I mean."

Booker T on his relationship with The Rock

Booker T went on to discuss his relationship with The Rock. Booker said that while he and The Rock weren't close friends, there was always mutual respect between them. The six-time world champion also felt like he may have shown The Rock too much respect when he first came into WWE:

"There was always respect there between The Rock and I as well, you know what I mean? We went out in the ring and performed at the next level. Him and I, I wouldn't say we were the best of friends or anything like that but when it came to going out and doing the work we went out and did it. There again, also I felt like I gave him a little bit more respect than I should have when I came in and worked with him. Just because, there again, he was the golden boy. He was the guy. I was coming in from the other side."

