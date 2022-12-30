Create

"This had me in tears" - WWE Universe left speechless after resurfaced video showing The Usos break character to praise former champion goes viral

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Dec 30, 2022 09:19 AM IST
The Usos
The Usos have been tag team champions for over 500 days

A resurfaced video showing The Usos breaking character to praise The New Day left the WWE Universe speechless.

KofiMania is still one of the most talked-about storylines of all time. During the build-up to WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston had one last chance to earn a WWE Title shot against then-champion Daniel Bryan. However, he needed his New Day brothers, Xavier Woods and Big E, to earn him the opportunity.

Woods and Big had to run their own gauntlet matches, and if they won, Kofi would get his title shot. Ultimately, it came down to New Day and The Usos. However, Jimmy and Jey forfeited the match, therefore giving Kingston his title opportunity.

A video from the match has resurfaced on social media and has the WWE Universe emotional.

The Road to KofiMania was amazing, especially since it gave us this wholesome moment between New Day and the Usos https://t.co/3WIp5yLuuH

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE This had me in tears🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺. The respect Kofi had from everyone was everything🫶🏽🥺my favorite moment.
@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE i literally think about this every day it changed my life
@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE It was one for the ages that I’ll always remember.
@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE That moment right there, that conversation, in what should have been a match, that storytelling, was some of the best. This right here is better than any of the flippy bullshit you see on t.v. It had weight, meaning. This is why storytelling is always king.
@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE That was awesome very classy from the uso's. Both teams are awesome. Love both of them.
@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE Amazing! ❤️
@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE Gets me every time!!
@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE It felt like Us/Kofi Against Bryan and The System
@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE I will never ever forgive wwe for killing kofi mania AND big e’s run

One fan wished KofiMania would've lasted forever.

@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE I wish kofimania was forever.

Another fan commented that they wouldn't mind watching New Day and Usos battle over 100 times.

@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE New day vs Usos is one of those rare Rivalries that everyone would pay to watch them wrestle 100 times in a row and be entertaining each time.

One fan tweeted that he missed the pre-Bloodline Usos.

@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE I miss pre-bloodline usos ngl

One fan said he nearly cried when Kofi won the WWE Championship from Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

@WrestleClips @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos @WWEBigE surprised vince actually let this happened i damn near cried when kofi won and i wasnt even watching wwe at the time

The Usos recently crossed a historic landmark in WWE history

The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles after defeating Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WWE Money In The Bank. They didn't take long to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships by beating RK-Bro.

Since then, The Usos have dominated the tag team division and defeated everyone who challenged them. Their dominance ensures they break the 500-day mark as tag team champions, which has never been done before in the WWE.

No. 7️⃣:The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles were on the line in this throwdown for the ages at #MITB. @WWEUsos @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins https://t.co/JA2MxY2Q62

This historic feat puts the brothers in a class all of their own and has solidified their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of this generation. Given the dominance of The Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey's title reign may take a long time to end.

Do you think Jimmy and Jey Uso are among the greatest duos in WWE history? Sound off in the comments section.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...