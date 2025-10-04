"This, This Is Done" - Major WWE Team Splits Up on SmackDown

A major WWE team has now officially split up. This comes after weeks of miscommunication between the two stars. Carmelo Hayes was walking out to the ring to challenge Sami Zayn again for the United States Open Challenge. He wanted to go try and win the title again after being unable to win it earlier. However, before he could do that, he was confronted by the Miz. The Miz brought up the events of the previous week, where he asked Carmelo what had happened and why he allowed their opponents to hit him with three finishers and let him be pinned.&quot;I took three finishers. Do you know how tag teams work? You're supposed to be watching my back.&quot;Hayes said that The Miz had never been watching his back, and that the A-List star had always stood in the way of him doing well in his career. He added that their team was done.&quot;Yeah you're supposed to be watching my back, but you're always standing in my way. This, this is done.&quot;The Miz was in disbelief, unable to take the fact that the team was done.&quot;You are telling me this is done? You're telling me?&quot;Hayes added that he was being cool about the whole thing, because usually, he would not have been so calm about the whole thing. &quot;Yeah, and I'm being cool about this whole thing. Because normally, I shoot first. But we good.&quot;Before Hayes could challenge Zayn for a shot at the title, The Miz attacked him and hit a Skull Crushing Finale from behind. It's safe to say that this team is done. What happened with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes last week on WWE SmackDown?Last week, Carmelo Hayes and the Miz were looking to secure a win, which would have then qualified them to go after the WWE Tag Team titles. Unfortunately, just when it looked like Hayes had the win booked, in a move that was a repeat of what had happened in the months prior, The Miz tagged himself in so he could get the final move and pin, taking the credit.Hayes held his arm back, and this let The Street Profits get the advantage once again, hitting him with the finishers, before picking up the win. Hayes could have stopped the pin, but he decided to stay back, frustrated with what happened with his WWE partner.