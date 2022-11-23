"This was Triple H's creative liberty" - RAW storyline gets massive criticism for not making any sense (Exclusive)

Several storylines moved along on another packed RAW episode as WWE built towards Survivor Series WarGames. Johnny Gargano's feud with The Miz also saw a few bizarre developments, which Vince Russo labeled illogical while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show.

Gargano was originally slated to face The Miz in a singles match before the A-lister bowed out of the contest with a freak injury. Omos took his place and picked up his first win since his high-profile loss to Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed by Gargano's program with The Miz and blamed Triple H for the complicated nature of the angle, which has also involved Dexter Lumis over the past few months.

The former WWE writer recalled how Vince McMahon used to defend his questionable booking decisions back in the day and believed Triple H was also following a similar path.

"Oh yeah, that was his favorite saying, I would say, 'Vince, that doesn't make any sense.' He'd look at him, pull the glasses down, 'Creative liberty.' Okay, Vince. That means it doesn't make any sense, and you know it doesn't make any sense. He's got the liberty to do whatever he wants to do, whether it makes sense or not. That's what this was. This was Triple H's creative liberty," said Russo. [From 21:00 to 22:00]

Vince Russo delves deeper into Johnny Gargano and The Miz's RAW segment

As noted earlier, Johnny Gargano came prepared to RAW for a clash against The Miz before he was informed about the former WWE Champion's injury, which he suffered while filming a TikTok video.

Vince Russo was surprised to see Johnny Gargano allow The Miz to get away with his fishy excuse not to wrestle, as it didn't add up from a storyline perspective. Russo reminded fans that the former NXT Champion was the one who initially confirmed his bout against The Miz in the first place.

The veteran also found it odd that The Miz had the power to choose a replacement opponent for Gargano. The former WWE head writer added:

"Now, the person that made the match official, is this the same person that excused Miz from competing in a match because he cut his hand in a cactus? So that was okay? Yeah, Miz, you've got a little cut on your hand; it's okay. And not only that, not only are you excused from the match tonight; we're going to let you pick an opponent for Gargano. In what world does any of this make any sense?" [From 20:23 to 21:00]

