"This is the Triple H-Vince thing" - Veteran on backstage politics in WWE possibly affecting talent

Karrion Kross bounced back from last week's WWE RAW loss against Jeff Hardy to pick up a much-needed win on the latest episode against Keith Lee.

While Kross needed a victory during his early days on the main roster, Lee's second consecutive defeat since his return to television continues WWE's trend of mismanaging NXT talent.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed Karrion Kross' win during the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

WWE has attracted a lot of criticism for essentially stripping down Karrion Kross off of his NXT character. The two-time champion has appeared on RAW without Scarlett in his corner, which has impacted his overall on-screen presentation.

Vince Russo speculated that the unsatisfactory stints of NXT stars on the main roster could be due to issues between Triple H and Vince McMahon's camps. Russo noted that he doesn't underestimate the people working at WWE as he felt they were all capable of creating a compelling product.

However, the former WWE head writer stated that there is "stuff going on" politically within the company that hinders NXT wrestlers from shining on RAW and SmackDown.

Here's what Vince Russo revealed on Legion of RAW:

"This is, I'm telling you, Chris, this is because you are never going to know about this. They are never going to show their hand. Bro, this is the Triple H-Vince thing. I'm telling you because of what you just said. Listen, I will say this, Chris. I know these people are not stupid. I know these people are not inept. They are capable. I know they are capable. So I'm not saying they are morons, they are stupid, they don't know what they are doing. No bro, they are capable. They do know what they are doing. That's why I know there is stuff going on here politically. God forbid if it's Stephanie siding with Triple H against Vince. Like, forget it. If that is the case, Vince will ruin it. If one time, bro, Stephanie took Hunter's side over Vince's, bro, Vince could put the kibosh on this thing," said Russo.

"Like horses, they're going to break them" - Vince Russo on WWE testing NXT stars

Vince Russo further explained that WWE officials like to test NXT talent once they get called up to the main roster. The WWE veteran found it absurd that the promotion would build up a superstar strongly only to have them lose on the red and blue brands.

Russo even compared WWE's treatment of NXT call-ups to the hazing of rookies in Baseball.

"Bro, you know, and a lot of this goes back to all the time," Russo continued, "they are being tested to see if they will say anything if they don't like the idea that they are doing a job. They are being tested, and I'm like. Okay, bro, so you built this guy, and now we are going to test him and beat him to see if he complains. Bro, you know what they do in Baseball when rookies come up? Bro, when rookies come up on Baseball the veterans, they get like a 'Hello Miss Kitty' backpack or something, and they make the guy walk around with it. That's the hazing, bro. These guys, we build you, build you, build you, okay, bro. Now we're going to take you down a few pegs to see if you can take it. It's like, it's so insane, man! They don't care. It's their ego. Like horses, they're going to break them. We're going to break you!"

WWE has its way of dealing with talent, but is it negatively affecting the value of its stars and storylines? Do you agree with Vince Russo, or is it too soon to jump to conclusions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

